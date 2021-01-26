Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.26. Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 23,042,510 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

About Great Western Mining Co. PLC (GWMO.L) (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 247 full and 5 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 21 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; 119 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 9.9 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group; and 428 claims covering an area of approximately 35.5 square kilometers in Golconda Fault Line Claims located in Nevada.

