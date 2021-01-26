Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) PT Raised to $50.00

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75.
About Green Thumb Industries
Read More: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.