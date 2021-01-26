Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) PT Raised to $50.00

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75.

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

