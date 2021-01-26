GreenPower (GRN) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, GreenPower has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One GreenPower coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. GreenPower has a market cap of $91.20 million and $23,494.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

