Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Investment analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 93.05% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ GLSI traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 4,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,217. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.