Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Investment analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 93.05% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ GLSI traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. 4,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,217. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.