Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grenke AG (GLJ.F) (ETR:GLJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €65.75 ($77.35).

Separately, Oddo Bhf set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Grenke AG (GLJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of GLJ opened at €36.90 ($43.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €38.18 and its 200 day moving average is €46.41. Grenke AG has a 12-month low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 12-month high of €104.40 ($122.82). The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

