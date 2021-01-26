Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.60

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.