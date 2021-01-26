GridCoin (GRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $4,582.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,533,663 coins and its circulating supply is 411,880,631 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.