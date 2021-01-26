Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) vs. Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Financial Survey

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grocery Outlet and Dairy Farm International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 2 10 0 2.83 Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $46.36, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Dairy Farm International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.55 $15.42 million $0.79 53.23 Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.53 $323.80 million N/A N/A

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Dairy Farm International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dairy Farm International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Dairy Farm International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, Rose Pharmacy, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA name, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 10,533 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

