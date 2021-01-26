(GRSVU)’s (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 2nd

(GRSVU)’s (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 2nd. (GRSVU) had issued 47,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $475,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRSVU opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92. (GRSVU) (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of (GRSVU) during the third quarter valued at about $24,556,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of (GRSVU) during the third quarter worth approximately $23,391,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of (GRSVU) in the 3rd quarter worth $22,111,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in (GRSVU) in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,700,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in (GRSVU) in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,383,000.

