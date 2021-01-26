Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 230.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $205.29. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

