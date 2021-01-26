Guider Market Capitalization Hits $13,557.62 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Guider has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $13,557.62 and approximately $44.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00070443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00844478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.04 or 0.04453953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

