Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 112,540 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,540 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

ABBV opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

