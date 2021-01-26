Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 13,690 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,615,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 117,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,054,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $238.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

