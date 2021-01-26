Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.