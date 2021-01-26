Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the period. V.F. comprises approximately 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.15% of V.F. worth $50,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 4,753.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

