Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.67% of TPI Composites worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.48 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

