Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $11.89 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

