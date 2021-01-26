Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $14.12 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,188.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,800 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.