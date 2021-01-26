Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Shares of KLAC opened at $308.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

