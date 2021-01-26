Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 387.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 43.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of NetEase by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 29.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $128.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

