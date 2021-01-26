Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.31.

MA opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $8,948,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,532,591,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

