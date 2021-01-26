Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 78,700 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 126.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.13% of First Solar worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in First Solar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 23.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,660,804 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.