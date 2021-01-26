Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 85,270 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 3.7% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $51,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

