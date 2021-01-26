Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4,049.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.