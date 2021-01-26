Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 2,810 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $567.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.91 and a 200 day moving average of $402.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.58.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

