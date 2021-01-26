Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $7.39 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 4.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.