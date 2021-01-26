Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 2,700 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $707.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.78.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

