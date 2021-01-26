Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 3,145 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 3.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

