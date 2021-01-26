GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.17

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $7.73. GWG shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 33,365 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $250.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Get GWG alerts:

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter. GWG had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GWG stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of GWG worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.