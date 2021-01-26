GXChain Price Reaches $0.36 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. GXChain has a market cap of $24.96 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,939,983 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

