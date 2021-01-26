GXChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.26 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,939,983 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

