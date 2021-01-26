HackenAI Price Hits $0.0075 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00051781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00130045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00068364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036378 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

