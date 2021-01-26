Haemonetics (HAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE HAE opened at $123.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12.

Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.