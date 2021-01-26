Haemonetics (HAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE HAE opened at $123.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.
