Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 241,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 363,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hallador Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,063 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

