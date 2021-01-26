Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 539,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 255,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $67.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

