Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLNE opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

