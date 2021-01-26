Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

HLNE stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $4,449,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $4,064,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

