Hamlin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,973 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 4.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Genuine Parts worth $93,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 778,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.