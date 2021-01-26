Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 145,827 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $81,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

EPD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,759. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

