Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys 50,097 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises 4.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $89,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. 5,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,722. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

