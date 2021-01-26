Hamlin Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 78,477 shares during the period. Target comprises 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $74,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $187.83. The stock had a trading volume of 73,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

