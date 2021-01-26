Hamlin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,115 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics comprises 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $81,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 79,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

