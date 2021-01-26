Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $71.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 3.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cummins worth $71,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $254.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.