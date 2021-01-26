Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $81.74 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $81,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. 188,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,239,759. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

