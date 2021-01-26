Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $93.47 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,973 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 4.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Genuine Parts worth $93,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.07. 10,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,216. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

