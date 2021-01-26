Hamlin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,573,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,442,000. STORE Capital makes up approximately 4.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of STORE Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 23.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. 29,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.