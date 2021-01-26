Hamlin Capital Management LLC Purchases 178,816 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,816 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for about 3.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sanofi worth $66,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,294. The stock has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

