Hamlin Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,234 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 2.41% of M.D.C. worth $75,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in M.D.C. by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDC. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

