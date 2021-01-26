Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 101,115 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,115 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics accounts for 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $81,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. 79,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.