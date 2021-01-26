Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 185,939 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,939 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $74,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,518. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

